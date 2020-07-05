Man in custody after setting mother’s South Miami-Dade home on fire

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours-long standoff in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood ended with a man in custody after, police said, he set his mother’s house on fire and threatened to take his own life.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing screams for help and seeing smoke pouring from the home along the 16000 block of Southwest 305th Terrace, at around 9:15 a.m., Saturday.

“I told my wife to call 911. I tried to help the people inside the home,” said neighbor Eduardo Borras through a translator. “Luckily, the police arrived quickly. I heard the woman and the man scream for help inside the home.”

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the residence shortly after and were able to gain entry with help from a neighbor.

“Once the officers arrived, they observed smoke that was coming to the home,” said MDPD Lt. Carlos Rosario. “One of the neighbors actually responded and actually assisted by providing the officers with a tool to breach the door.”

Once inside the home, officers located the subject and his 72-year-old mother.

“The male was holding a knife, and then he immediately began to threaten himself with the knife and holding it to his neck,” said Rosario.

Officials said the subject’s mother was able to escape while firefighters put out the flames.

Investigators said the man fled to a neighbor’s yard where he once again put his knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself.

Crisis negotiators and Special Response Team units then spoke to the man.

“They spoke to the male, and eventually he was able to be taken into custody without any incident,” said Rosario.

Paramedics transported the subject and his mother to an area hospital to be checked out.

“I don’t know what could have occurred earlier. Usually this is a calm house,” said Borras. About four people live inside: husband, wife and their two kids.”

MDPD arson detectives and MDFR are investigating the incident. Charges against the man are pending.

