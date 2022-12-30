SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have removed a subject from an apartment building in South Miami after he reportedly made some troubling threats on the property, bringing an hours-long standoff to a peaceful end.

Miami-Dade Police, South Miami Police and Special Response teams responded to the scene, along the 5900 block of Southwest 74th Street, and set up a perimeter in the area, Friday afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m., the suspect was brought out of his apartment on a stretcher. Police have identified him as 32-year Travis Lukas Porter.

Investigators said the ordeal started at around 2 p.m., when they received a call from neighbors alerting them about a man making threats with a knife.

After police were called, detectives said, Porter ran back into his apartment with the knife, locked the door and refused to leave for hours.

7News cameras captured a large police presence in the area of Southwest 74th Street.

“This subject is considered armed and dangerous at this time,” said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch. “He was observed holding a knife. We don’t know if he has any weapons inside the apartment. We have negotiators that are talking to him as we speak, and we might request Miami-Dade SRT to go on entry to make sure he’s OK, and if there’s anybody else inside the apartment, they’re OK also.”

After nearly four hours, police said, the SWAT team sent a robot into Porter’s apartment. Shortly after, members of the team went inside and found the subject hiding in a closet.

Officers were able to take him into custody before he could harm himself or others. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police did evacuated the apartment building, but several residents chose to leave while the situation was being resolved.

“They just told us that, ‘If you don’t want to be caught in a crossfire, you have to leave,'” said area resident Farah Chohan.

The area was closed down as police teams worked to get Porter to surrender.

According to police, the suspect has several prior offenses out of Miami-Dade County. He will likely be charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.