NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after a police pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade that ended in two crashes and a bailout.

Miami-Dade Police units started following a stolen white Ford F-150 truck after an officer activated their license plate vehicle.

Once the subject realized he was being followed, a crash occurred with a police vehicle and then another one with a civilian car.

Investigators said the subject bailed out near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 73th Street and ran down the street where officers apprehended him.

The driver of the civilian vehicle suffered minor injuries and was seen being treated at the scene by paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He was transported to the hospital.

