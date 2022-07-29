DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he led police on a chase before he bailed out of his car in a Doral neighborhood and took off running.

Friday afternoon’s pursuit began in Sweetwater and ended when the subject stopped his car near Northwest 99th Avenue and 25th Street in Doral.

After he took off on foot, the subject ran through the backyard of a home with officers not far behind.

Police soon caught up with him and apprehended him. It remains unclear what charges he may face.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.