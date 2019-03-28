Man in custody after police chase in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man that led them on a chase throughout parts of Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were on the tail of a red Corvette seen speeding near Krome Avenue, early Thursday.

Authorities said the driver finally came to a stop in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 37th Avenue in the City of Miami.

A massive police presence could be seen as paramedics loaded the man into an ambulance to be treated for unspecified injuries.

It’s unclear what prompted the chase.

