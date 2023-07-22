MIAMI (WSVN) - An hours-long standoff came to a peaceful end in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood after SWAT units swarmed an apartment, leading police to apprehend a man who had barricaded himself inside.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police SWAT trucks and officers with rifles after they responded to the neighborhood, in the area of Northwest 28th Terrace and 18th Place, Saturday morning.

Officers closed off the street and did not reopen it until more than 12 hours later.

For much of that time, police were trying to convince a person holed up in the apartment to come out.

“We have our SWAT team back here, where they were called out,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz. “After several hours, we were able to apprehend an individual that was inside the apartment.”

Investigators said this all started at around 2 a.m.

“A woman called saying that she was possibly raped in an apartment back over here. Our officers got here; there’s an individual in the house that did not want to come out,” said Cruz.

Detectives are still trying to piece everything together.

“Our detectives are going to be working this case, seeing what charges, what actually occurred,” said Cruz.

A man who spoke with 7News said he’s friends with the victim and her husband. He said he rushed over to the scene to help, and what he saw was frightening.

“Bruises on the face, her nose was busted, blood was all over her,” he said.

The man, who asked not to be identified, described the woman as a mother and a kind person.

“She did not deserve that. I just hope justice will be served,” he said.

Police said the woman is in good condition.

As of Saturday night, it means unclear what charges the man who was taken into custody may face.

