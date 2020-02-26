Man in custody after hours-long standoff on McDonald’s roof in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after a standoff with police from a rooftop in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northwest 119th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD captured officers armed with long rifles as they appeared to aim at the roof of a McDonald’s that was undergoing renovations.

Workers at the restaurant told 7News their appliances suddenly turned off prior to discovering the man on the roof.

They also said he threw supplies off the roof and made threats.

A heavy police presence then followed and a standoff ensued for several hours.

MDPD’s Special Response Team used a crane to get on top of the roof and make contact with the suspect.

He was seen being brought down just after 6:30 a.m.

