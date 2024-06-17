OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s attempt to get away from police in Opa-locka led to a cruiser crash.

According to investigators, a Miami-Dade Police sergeant spotted a woman struggling with a man who was trying to force her into his car in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and 101st Street, at around 11:10 a.m., Sunday.

Detectives said the subject fled and struck a marked MDPD vehicle on purpose.

After a brief pursuit, police said, the man bailed out of his car and ran off.

Officers caught up with him following a foot pursuit and took him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

