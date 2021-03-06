Man in custody after ex-partner’s fatal shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody in connection to the fatal shooting in Hialeah of a woman who, her family said, was his wife.

Hialeah Police confirmed Joel Luis Polanco is in their custody on Saturday.

They had been searching for him since Friday morning, when officers responded to the home of the victim’s parentsm on the corner of East 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said the 40-year-old victim was a mother of two.

Police have not released her identity, but her brother identified her as Jozory Carida Espinosa.

Espinosa’s family said she had been married to Polanco for 15 years, and the shooting stemmed over their divorce.

If placed under arrest, Polanco will be facing a first-degree murder charge.

