Man in custody after cyclist fatally struck by car in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have a man in custody after he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his car and fled the scene in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene along southbound U.S 1 and Southwest 260th Street, just after 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a body covered with a tarp as troopers worked the case.

Officials said 33-year-old Nelson Rivera Rodriguez was behind the wheel of a white Chevy sedan when he struck the victim who was crossing the street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Rivera Rodriguez fled the scene and was stopped by a Miami-Dade Police officer shortly after near Southwest 296th Street.

FHP officials took Rivera Rodriguez into custody.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. to remove the body.

FHP closed the southbound lanes due to the ongoing investigation.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

