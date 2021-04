MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is in custody after a cross-county chase.

The pursuit started in the 1300 block of East Las Olas Boulevard when a subject stole a car, armed with a handgun.

Officials said the chase ended in Miami-Dade County near Northwest 36th Street and 20th Court.

Police caught up with that subject and took him into custody.

