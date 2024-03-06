MIAMI (WSVN) - A BMW crashed into an Exxon gas station in Miami, leading to a man in handcuffs.

The high-speed collision happened near North Miami Avenue and 79th Street, leaving significant damage on the vehicle.

This incident reportedly started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday following reports of a stolen vehicle which led to police pursuing the BMW.

Video footage captured the arrest after the driver fled on foot. He was apprehended a few blocks away from the gas station in a nearby alleyway.

Authorities are currently investigating this incident. Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police have been contacted for more information.

