MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have taken a man into custody in a Miami neighborhood after he was spotted inside a dump truck that was reported stolen — possibly with no clothes on.

According to City of Miami Police, the truck’s owner spotted the subject inside the vehicle, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the truck’s owner called police. When officers responded, the owner confronted the subject, who took off running.

Officers set up a perimeter near Northwest 66th Street and 17th Avenue as they continued their search. 7Skyforce captured officers and a K-9 unit as well as the dump truck in question.

Just before noon, police confirmed the subject was located and apprehended.

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