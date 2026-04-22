MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody following a late-night SWAT situation in the heart of South Beach’s entertainment district.

Cameras captured the man with his hands up SWAT officers with long guns took him into custody at a condominium building along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive, late Tuesday night.

The heavy police presence and the sight of officers with long guns frightened area residents and visitors. A man staying nearby with his family described to 7News what he saw.

“We saw a family got pulled out; they were more shook up. They were asleep, and they got pulled out by the police,” said the tourist.

In an effort to ensure everyone was safe, SWAT officers, evacuated everyone from the building and from the surrounding area during this standoff.

7News has reached out to Miami Beach Police for more information about this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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