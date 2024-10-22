SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after he broke into a running car at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade and took off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a gas station near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

Amanda Roman said she made a quick stop at the gas station’s convenience store to grab a snack, but left her car running outside.

“I accidentally left my car on for five minutes ’cause I just wanted to get done and get chips,” she said.

Roman said she noticed the would-be car thief inside the store.

“When I came in, one of the guys went in to go get a beer. He ended up not having money to pay for it,” she said, “and then that same guy moved on to the gas station across. I saw him, like, touching cars, and I saw him doing a bunch of things.”

Evidently, the subject circled back to Roman’s Kia, which was parked outside the convenience store and hopped inside.

“Next thing you know, I look over and my car is screeching nto the street,” said Roman. “Luckily, I have the Kia app, so I was able to track my car from there, and then the cops came, and in a matter of seconds, they found my car in, like, 10 minutes. It was crazy, but I’m so grateful and still, like, really shocked.”

MDPD officers were seen taking a man into custody shortly after the reported car theft.

Roman said she has learned her lesson.

“But it was definitely bad on my part to leave my car on. Now it’s a lesson for my future not to do that again,” she said.

Roman said the car was not damaged. Now she’s breathing a sigh of relief.

“I’m so grateful for [police], and I’m so happy I got my car back,” she said.

Investigators have not identified the thief or specified what charges he may be facing. 7News have reached out to police for more information.

