MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man, they said, shot his father after getting into an argument with him over Father’s Day weekend.

According to police, Adrian Garcia, 25, got into an argument with his father at his home near Northwest 48th Court and Second Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot him on Saturday.

His father was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Garcia was caught by police nearby and is charged with attempted murder.

