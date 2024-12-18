MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he allegedly carjacked an Amazon driver in Miami Shores and led police on a pursuit that came to an end in Miami.

City of Miami Police apprehended the subject after the pursuit ended in the area of Northeast 23rd Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above officers as they closed in on the parked electric van and took the man into custody.

According to a police dispatcher, the Amazon driver said he was punched in the face by the subject on Northeast 92nd Street and 10th Court in Miami Shores.

The man then jumped in the vehicle and took off with the van, prompting a police pursuit that lasted roughly 20 minutes.

Police were able to use a GPS tracker inside the van to locate it going down Biscayne Boulevard.

The subject bailed out of the van and took off by foot, but he was arrested quickly thereafter.

The roadway in the area where the pursuit ended is being blocked off by police cars as detectives begin their investigation.

