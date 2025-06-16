SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 10:35 a.m., Monday, to the area of Bird Road and Southwest 112th Avenue following reports of a man armed with a knife.

Deputies took a man into custody at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported two victims to a local hospital.

One victim is listed in stable condition; the other remains in critical condition.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or victims.

