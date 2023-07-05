MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was left in critical condition following a near-drowning incident near Port Miami, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Fisherman’s Channel, located on the south side of PortMiami and west of Fisher Island. Emergency crews responded to the distress call. One Miami Fire Rescue vessel and two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats were also dispatched to the scene.

According to officials, the man had reportedly jumped off a boat, which may have been a charter vessel, and began swimming before encountering trouble in the water. A bystander immediately dialed 911 after they noticed the man’s distress.

After a 15-minute search, rescue crews successfully located the submerged individual. The victim was found unresponsive and not breathing, requiring immediate medical attention. Paramedics administered life-saving measures on the scene before transporting the man to a nearby hospital.

“He was taken to the surface and treated by paramedics, then was transported here to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition,” said Lieutenant Ignatius Carroll Jr. with Miami Fire Rescue.

At this time, authorities do not suspect foul play in the incident. The investigation into the near drowning will continue as officials work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.