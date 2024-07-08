NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was critically injured in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot near 7600 NW 27th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police said they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

