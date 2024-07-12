HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found injured from a gunshot wound at a shopping center in Hialeah early Friday morning.

A significant police presence was seen at the Sunrise Plaza, located at the intersection of Palm Avenue and West 12th Street.

One witness said she saw a man on the ground, covered in blood when she was on a morning walk. She said she ran to a nearby gas station to call 911. It is unclear how the man sustained his injuries, but another witness said his wife heard gunshots around 3 a.m., suggesting the man may have been shot.

“I get close, and I see the body, like bleeding, and I just run to the gas station. I was so scared. I say, ‘Please give me the phone. I need you to call 911,” said Judy Rodriguez.

The owner of a jewelry store in the plaza told 7News that his surveillance video clearly shows what happened.

He said at around 1:30 a.m., he saw a man walking up to the victim, who was using the restroom in public. Then, the man fired four shots at the victim. Two shots were fired into the victim’s head.

The owner said he recognized the alleged suspect as somebody who lives nearby.

Video footage showed the victim being pulled out of an ambulance as he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Hialeah Police officers were seen searching the plaza, focusing their attention in front of the jewelry store and a dentist’s office, where a black bag with blood on it was found at the business’s entrance.

Details are limited as the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.