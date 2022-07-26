MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a stranger walked up to two men and demanded money, which led things to take a troubling turn as shots were fired. Now, a man is in a coma, and the shooter is on the run.

The incident was cold, deadly and occurred without warning on Thursday of last week on South Beach.

“The victim, in this case, and his friend were sitting on the steps of their apartment building,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, spokesperson for Miami Beach Police, “when a male approached and demanded money and proceeded to shoot the victim in the torso.”

The victims are said to have given the robber a dollar and a wallet, but the suspect still fired his weapon.

The shooting has led Miami Beach Police on a hunt for the random armed robber.

The victim’s father said his son had only been in town for a couple of months and had traveled here from Argentina. He was studying to become an architect.

“He is here pleading to the public for their assistance, as he said his son has been down here in South Florida for two months,” said Rodriguez. “He is asking again the public for any assistance.”

The victim is currently in a coma, and his father and the police are desperate for details.

The suspect, who remains at large is said to be between the ages of 28 and 32 years old.

His stands between 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build and hunched over.

His hair color is said to be darker brown hair with light tips, short wavy hair with fades on the sides.

Facial details include an unshaven face with a goatee, and a tattoo on the right side of the neck.

If you have any information on this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

