MIAMI (WSVN) - Roads have been blocked off in Miami after a man posing as an T-Mobile worker climbed onto a cell tower.

First responders said reports of the man came in around 7 a.m. near Northwest 29th Street and 13th Avenue. According to police, the cellphone company called authorities when they found out a man, said to be in his 50s, was impersonating an employee.

A Miami Police officer said a T-Mobile worker found that the tower was shut off when they noticed the man, who said he was a T-Mobile worker as well. The man who climbed the tower then tried to convince the T-Mobile worker to climb with him and enjoy the view.

Video footage captured the man climbing the tower like a jungle gym. At one point, he was seen unhooking clamps that connect power to the cell tower.

Officials said that some cell phone services may be affected by this incident. Authorities have blocked off the nearby area as they investigate.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police officers were at the scene as law enforcement worked to get a PA system in place to try to communicate with the man.

Although he is seen throwing objects off the tower, the man’s intentions remain unknown.

