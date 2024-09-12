AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man caused a scare at Aventura Mall when, police said, he tried impersonating himself as a police officer, destroyed property and attempted to steal a car, leading to his arrest.

Aventura Police units responded to reports of a man attempting to impersonate law enforcement and steal a car outside of the shopping center, at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the man fled inside the mall near The Cheesecake Factory, where he began confronting shoppers and breaking glass.

Witnesses reported to police the man may be armed with a gun, but no firearms were discovered.

Police were able to locate the man and detained him. He was later placed under arrest and identified as 38-year-old Mark Alan Bender. As of Thursday afternoon, he remains in custody.

No injuries were reported.

