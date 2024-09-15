OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Opa-locka that sent one man to the hospital.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 13800 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responder located the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. They have not provided details about a possible subject, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

