OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized with a hand injury after a firework went off while he was holding it.

The Opa-locka Police Department responded to a medical emergency near the 1800 block of Northwest 142nd Lane just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with injuries on his left hand from a firework that unintentionally detonated while he was holding it.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for burns.

