AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital with severe burns after a yacht caught fire in Aventura, causing panic among area residents.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 1500 block of Island Boulevard, in between two apartment complexes, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.

Brian Morales was one of many area residents who came home to witness the burning vessel.

“I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” he said.

Witnesses across Aventura took out their cellphones and recorded video of the smoke and flames from various angles.

Massive plumes of smoke rising into the air could be seen from miles away. A time lapse video shot from a distance showed how far the smoke reached.

The fire made for some scary moments for Aventura resident Barbie Gregory. She said she was having dinner in North Miami Beach when she saw the flames and, realizing the fire was burning just feet from her home, began to record it on video.

Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the flames. It did not spread to other vessels.

MDFR officials said the yacht is about 75 feet long.

The injured victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

Residents are breathing a sigh of relief since their buildings were not damaged.

Now, investigators are attempting to determine how the fire started.

