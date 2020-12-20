Man hospitalized, undergoes surgery after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Northwest 159th Street and 29th Avenue, at around 12:20 p.m., Saturday.

The victim’s family has identified him as Isaac Bruister.

His mother, Camile Stoddard, said she has no idea why her son was a target of gunfire.

“He don’t bother people, so I don’t understand. I lead my son to get in the car, and he says, ‘Ma, what’s going on?'” she said. “He’s getting three bullets for what? He doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

Stoddard said her son was in surgery for several hours, and hospital staff told her he was shot once in the lungs and twice in the groin.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

