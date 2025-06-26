HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a UPS facility in Hialeah that sent a man to the hospital and led officers to take several people into custody.

Hialeah Police units responded to the facility, located at 6001 East Eighth Avenue, early Thursday morning.

Respinding officers arrived to find the victim hiding while suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics assessed him at the scene and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries and current condition remains unknown.

At the same time, officials said, they were able to locate and detain several individuals that were attempting to flee the scene near East 56th Street and East Eighth Avenue.

7Droneforce hovered above the scene as police detained people close to the initial scene, which had a black sedan riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators also focused their attention on a red minivan that was stopped outside of the fence of the sorting facility, where it appears another person was detained.

7News spoke with Kevin, who said he came to the location after his friend called, saying in part that someone is trying to fight him.

”’Get here. Somebody is trying to jump me. I need help,’ so I came here to try to figure out what’s going on, and he’s in handcuffs,” said Kevin. “Some other guy told me that somebody shot somebody. My friend was behind this [police] car, but he didn’t shoot anybody so they let just him go.”

An apparent friend of Kevin and the detainee detailed a similar story.

“All three of them work at UPS. I don’t know the situation. One of my friends that were about to get jumped texted Kevin. Kevin alerted me like a couple of hours later,” said Roy.

The exact count of detainees remains unknown.

During the investigation, officers were seen standing at the rear of a white sedan and unloading a gun and putting the magazine on top of the trunk.

The scene has since been cleared. The roadways in the area were not impacted by this investigation.

As for the detainees, it’s unclear whether or not anyone was arrested and charged in connection to the apparent shooting.

Hialeah Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.