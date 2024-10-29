MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, according to police.

Miami Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest 24th Street just before 10 p.m., Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone has been arrested.

