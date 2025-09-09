MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miami Gardens that left one man hospitalized has triggered an ongoing investigation, with law enforcement probing two separate locations in connection to the incident.

The apparent shooting happened just after midnight near the Eagles Landings Apartment located in the 18800 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

“Advising a person shot, subject Black male, black shirt, grey pants last seen heading across towards the Aldi,” said a dispatcher.

A man reportedly sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was airlifted to Aventura Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s identity or provided an update on his current condition.

Detectives were observed gathering information and combing for clues near Northwest 27th Court and 191st Street in regards to the shooting incident.

7News cameras captured a black car stalled in the middle of the roadway.

Residents that live within the apartment complex said they heard all of the commotion.

“It was like somebody was arguing, I ended up telling my husband to lay down and my husband was like ‘no they’re shooting, they’re shooting’. I said no just lay down because I am not going out there,” said a woman.

Concerned residents also added that this isn’t the first occurrence of violence on property grounds and with broken gates and security cameras left unrepaired, they said, they don’t feel safe.

“It’s not just about the violence, it’s about the people we just need to change. That’s mostly about it. Let’s just change,” said a woman.

Northwest 27th Court and 191st Street was closed due to the preliminary investigation but has since been reponed with traffic flowing smoothly in the area.

There is still an active police presence within the apartment complex.

Miami Gardens Police said the subject fled on foot in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

