NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A smoky situation at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade sent a man to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire at a complex near Northeast 191st Street and 14th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the victim was trapped inside the second-floor unit where the fire ignited.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition after he suffered burns.

