MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was found stabbed early Thursday morning at a Miami apartment complex, police say.

Miami Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 28th Street.

At the scene, police located a 30-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

Fire rescue also responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center. The victim is alert and stable, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.

