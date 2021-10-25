MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people in connection to a shooting that took place a block away from Miami Beach Police headquarters that sent a man to the hospital, according to 7News sources.

Investigators said the police department received a 911 call from a man stating that he had been shot in the area of Drexel Avenue and 13th Street, just before 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

“[I heard] about five or six shots, powerful rifle, so I took cover over here,” said a witness.

“It sounded like a car was backfiring. It was like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said another witness. “

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, as detectives attempt to determine what led to the shooting.

The witness who said he took cover told 7News he saw two men hop into a BMW and speed off.

7News has also learned the subjects were heading to the City of Miami.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

