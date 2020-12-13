Man hospitalized after shooting in South Beach alleyway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was shot in an alleyway in South Beach, leading to a search for the gunman responsible.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting near the 600 block of Jefferson Court, at around 4:40 p.m., Sunday, after receiving a 911 call.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics have transported him to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Detectives described the subject as a man in his 50s or 60s with a full beard, believed to be riding a bicycle.

Police believe the victim and the subject know each other.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

