NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one person hurt and hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and 87th Terrace in reference to a shooting reported at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

The victim’s age and identity, as well as the circumstances surrounding the shooting, are currently unclear.

Police have not identified a suspect.

