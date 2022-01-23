MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire during a possible attempted robbery in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim drove himself to Jackson North Medical Center at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured police officers outside the hospital looking at the man’s car and dusting it for fingerprints. The large sedan’s front driver’s side window was blown out.

Investigators said the incident may have occurred in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 87th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later transported the victim to Aventura Trauma Center.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.