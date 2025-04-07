SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the Wawa gas station located at Southwest 248 Street and 112th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene capturing a white car with its driver side door opened and markers around it. Crime scene tape was also seen taping off the gas station parking lot.

The victim’s condition remains unclear.

A subject was taken into custody a few blocks away on Southwest 268th Street and 125th Avenue.

