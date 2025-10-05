MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after someone triggered trouble in a Miami restaurant.

According to City of Miami Police, someone opened fire at República Food & Lounge near Northwest 36th Street and 13th Avenue, late Sunday morning.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

