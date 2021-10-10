MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was at a bar in Miami’s Brickell section.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Better Days Miami along Southeast Sixth Street, early Saturday morning,

First responders located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the shooting.

