MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after police received reports of an unconscious man inside a vehicle.

City of Miami Police units responded to reports shooting near Jackson Memorial Hospital, in the area of Ninth Avenue and Northwest 17th Street, Thursday morning.

According to investigators, officers arrived to find the man in the back seat of a black Mercedes, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

It remains unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or whether the person was shot at.

The man was rushed to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

People near JHM told 7News the man is popular reggaeton artist El Taiger from Cuba.

However, Miami Police have not confirmed the man’s identity.

As of 5 p.m., the man’s condition remains unknown.

Roads are currently closed on Northwest 17th Street between Eighth and 10th Avenues as police conduct their investigation. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.