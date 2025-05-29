MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of causing panic at a Miami music festival appeared in front of a judge from his hospital room, less than a week after police say they were forced to fire.

21-year-old Menelek Emmanuel Clarke faces several charges, including battery of an officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing and eluding police, and leaving the scene of a crash after police say he drove his car into an officer outside a music festival near Bayfront Park in Miami.

A video posted to social media shows the officer on top of the man’s car, shooting through the windshield several times.

According to the arrest report, Clarke failed to stop driving towards him even as the officer raised his hand.

Clarke’s vehicle then allegedly makes contact with the officer, causing him to reveal his state-issued firearm and slap the hood of the vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly continued to drive as the officer clung to the edge of the hood, causing him to open fire, striking the vehicle and Clarke multiple times. After colliding with another police vehicle, Clarke’s car then comes to a stop, causing the suspect to exit and flee the scene.

Officials then confronted Clarke, holding him at gunpoint and taking him into custody. Fire rescue responded, transporting both the suspect and the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The officer suffered only minor injuries, and Clarke is in stable condition.

Clarke’s family, including his sister, who was seated in the passenger’s seat, says they do not believe he intentionally struck the officer.

The shooting sent festivalgoers running for cover Sunday.

Officials are now investigating the incident to determine if the officer’s actions were justified.

