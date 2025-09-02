NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened near a 7-Eleven located along the 4500 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue Monday night.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to officials. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

