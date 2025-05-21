MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a potential shooting in Miami’s Little Havana area.

Police responded to the scene on Southwest Eighth Street and 13th Avenue around 2:00 a.m., Wednesday.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear; however, a vehicle riddled with what appeared to be bullet holes was seen as the center of the investigation.

The man allegedly followed a group of people he may have believed burglarized his car near the area. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, appearing to be alert, after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the armpit area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

