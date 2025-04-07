MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a shooter after gunfire erupts in downtown Miami, sending one man to the hospital.

The shooting occurred in front of “Lucky Strike” at the Miami World Center at around 11:00 p.m., Sunday.

Witnesses say they heard more than 25 gunshots.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, one victim was taken to the hospital.

Officials are still looking for the shooter.

