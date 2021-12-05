MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a fire broke out inside of his Miami home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a house in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 41st Street, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said three brothers live in the house. One of them, who is in his 60s, had to be taken to the hospital.

The victim’s brother, Anton Austin, described the frightening moment he realized his home was on fire.

“When I heard the fire alarm, all I did was got out of there, ’cause it was smoking. I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “My mother worked so hard for this house; now it’s gone. I’m crying, but I’m alive.”

The owners of the home had some tenants who also find themselves without a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

