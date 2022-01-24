NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight between two men inside a store in Northwest Miami-Dade escalated into a machete attack that sent one of them to the hospital, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 80th Street and 30th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the subject approached the victim and demanded money just after 8:35 a.m. A physical altercation ensued.

Police said the subject struck the victim in the abdomen and the head with the machete and fled the scene.

Detectives said the victim walked to a nearby gas station where he called police.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said the assailant has a thin build, a long beard and was dressed in all black at the time of the incident.

As of late Sunday night, he remains at large.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

