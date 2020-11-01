Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, a crash sparked a massive fire in Hialeah.
Hialeah Fire Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near East Sixth Avenue and Fifth Street, Saturday morning.
@MiamiDadeFire air rescue was then called to transport the trauma patient. #hialeahfiredepartment #servingthecommunitysince1925 #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/LRpm4rJr4n
— City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) November 1, 2020
Officials said both vehicles erupted in flames following the impact.
Paramedics transported the 52-year-old victim to an area hospital with burns.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.