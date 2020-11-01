Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, a crash sparked a massive fire in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near East Sixth Avenue and Fifth Street, Saturday morning.

Officials said both vehicles erupted in flames following the impact.

Paramedics transported the 52-year-old victim to an area hospital with burns.

