SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after, officials said, he fell from a second-floor balcony.

The incident took place near the 7000 block of Southwest 82nd Street in Glenvar Heights, at around midnight on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center.

His condition remains unknown.

