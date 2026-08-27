MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after crashing into a large tree in a Miami neighborhood.

The incident happened in the intersection of Northwest 11th Avenue and First Street on Wednesday evening.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the 48-year-old crashed his vehicle into the tree and received a head injury, which was not deemed serious.

7News cameras captured the vehicle with serious damage, including a shattered windshield and a dented roof.

Following the crash, the damaged tree came crashing down. A massive tree branch sat on top of the man’s SUV in the aftermath.

Surveillance video showed the moment fire rescue crews arrived at the scene.

Yany Perez, who saw the aftermath, shared what he saw.

“So I walk around and I saw the branch from the tree fall off, hit the vehicle,” he said. “Are you kidding me? What happened? Thank God he didn’t get major injuries.”

According to first responders, the driver got out of the vehicle and was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for his injury.

7News cameras captured fire rescue crews on the scene and the man being taken inside Jackson Memorial Hospital.

City of Miami Public Work crews spent the early night hours cutting through debris with chainsaws to get to the car.

The road has since been reopened and the vehicle was towed away.

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